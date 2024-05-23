Portrait of former Georgia Chief Justice to be presented Thursday at Supreme Court

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court will accept a portrait of a former Chief Justice in a special ceremony Thursday afternoon.

Current Chief Justice Michael Boggs will accept a painting of former Chief Justice Hugh P. Thompson, painted by Suzanne Royal.

Thompson served the citizens of Georgia over a long career, according to the Georgia Supreme Court.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Milledgeville native began his career as a member of the court in a position as Judge of the Baldwin County Court in 1971.

He was appointed to serve as a superior court judge for the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit in 1979, before serving as chief judge of the circuit between 1987 to 1994.

TRENDING STORIES:

In 1994, then-Gov. Zell Miller appointed Thompson to the Georgia Supreme Court, where he eventually rose to the position of Chief Justice. Thompson retired in January 2017.

“Chief Justice Thompson’s distinguished career in public service was personified by the professionalism, kindness, and courtesy he extended to all,” Chief Justice Boggs said. “His treatment of others and his commitment to the rule of law bolstered the stability and integrity of our bench and improved public trust and confidence in our courts. We are deeply indebted to him for his service.”

The portrait presentation will be held at 2 p.m. in the Georgia Supreme Court’s courtroom.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Police Foundation cuts ribbon on Secure Neighborhoods homes for 2 officers

©2024 Cox Media Group