Gwinnett woman says estranged sister won’t return elderly parents she hasn’t seen in weeks

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman says she hasn’t seen her elderly parents in weeks.

She says her estranged sister checked them out of a memory care facility last month, but won’t return them.

Beverly Davison says it’s been weeks since she’s last seen her parents, Roy and Dorthy.

“I don’t know where my parents are,” she told investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.

She says doctors told her, her parents needed around-the-clock care. Both are in their 90s and are living with dementia.

Beverly placed them at a Gwinnett County memory care facility until an estranged sibling came to visit them the day before Easter.

“They were told when they left the facility, they would be back in 24 hours. It’s been 20 days and they’re still not back,” Davison said.

In the following weeks, Beverly says not only has her sibling refused to disclose their location she’s also noticing money dwindling from their bank accounts. She showed Lincoln her father’s credit report, showing where his score dropped 50 points. She says she’s also been locked out of all of his accounts.

“I got medications that are being notified on my phone that need to be picked up. I’m just worried about my parents,” said Davison.

Guardianship attorney Robby Hughes says cases like this aren’t unusual.

“Issues with your parents as they age are the kind of things that just tear people apart,” he told Lincoln.

He says being appointed power of attorney or legal guardian isn’t enough prevention.

Hughes says the best protection is to have a court order from a judge proving this family member poses a concern.

“Just simply obtaining a guardianship is not going to stop children from visiting their parents,” he said.

He says that by having that order, it will alert the facility.

“Put facilities to be on the lookout for bad actors and ask that they be screened properly before they are allowed in,” Hughes said.

“I love my parents very much. I’m 64 and I’ve never been estranged from my parents,” said Davison.

Davison has filed a missing person’s report with Gwinnett County Police. Lincoln reached out to the memory care facility. They told her because of patient privacy policies, they can’t comment at this time but are looking into this matter.

Lincoln also reached out to Davison’s estranged sister for a comment, but she hasn’t responded.

