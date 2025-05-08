North Georgia paramedic accused of installing camera in ambulance office restroom

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A paramedic is accused of installing a camera in his job’s restroom just a few weeks after he started, according to a police report.

James Crawford, 50, was booked into the Bartow County Jail on 40 counts of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance last month. He was released on a $50,000 bond the next day, jail records show.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, an employee at Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service in Adairsville noticed a clock sitting on a shelf in the restroom in Oct. 2023. When he inspected it, he noticed a slot for an SD card and a camera on the front of it.

The company’s head of IT scrubbed the card to see if there was footage of someone manipulating the camera.

In a clip dated June 2023, Crawford could be seen moving the camera from the shelf, placing it on a toilet paper holder and manipulating it before placing it back on the shelf, the police report says.

The report identifies the earliest clip as being taken on June 3, 2023. It says Crawford’s first day working there was May 1, 2023.

