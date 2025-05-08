Hall County teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with middle schooler

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A now-former teacher is being held in the Hall County Jail after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his students.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Eduardo Abinadab Landino, a 27-year-old teacher at West Hall Middle School, was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Deputies say school district administrators notified a school resource officer about the allegations against Landino in March. That’s when the sheriff’s office began investigating.

Investigators say Landino groomed a female student for sex acts with phone calls, text messages, social media and in-person conversations at school.

They also say that he drove her home from sports practice and asked her to perform a sex act.

Investigators believe the grooming began in January and lasted until March when administrators found out.

He is currently being held in the Hall County Jail without bond on charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and grooming a child for indecent purposes.

