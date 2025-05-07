Woman crawls from wreckage after flipping car in 100 mph chase with Snellville police

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 22-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police say she led them on a high-speed chase that ended with her car flipping multiple times in front of South Gwinnett High School.

Snellville police identified the driver as Taylor Marie Brooks of Villa Rica.

Officers told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the chase began late last Thursday night on Highway 78 near Fountain Drive, exactly where police began a chase with another driver for allegedly street racing earlier in the week.

According to investigators, Snellville police clocked Brooks going 90 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone around 11 p.m. When the officer tried to stop her, police say Brooks accelerated instead.

“This particular officer actually races cars off duty and has quite a bit of experience at chasing cars,” said Det. Jeff Manley. “He’s probably not the person to run from.”

Manley said Brooks lost control near South Gwinnett High School after a chase that he estimated hit 100 miles per hour.

“Struck the curb and flipped the vehicle over multiple times,” he said.

Video from the officer’s dash camera showed the car violently flipping before coming to a stop. Brooks was later seen crawling out of the wreckage. No one else was injured.

“If you kill somebody else on the road, it’s vehicular homicide,” Manley said.

Police say this was the second high-speed chase in the area in just days. Officers plan to increase patrols, even with a speeding and distracted driving detail already in place.

“We’re definitely going to be watching a little bit more to make sure, because it seems like we’ve had two occurrences now within 48 hours,” Manley said.

Brooks is charged with felony fleeing and eluding, in addition to a speeding violation.

