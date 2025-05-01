Gwinnett teen arrested after street race ends at packed highway, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 17-year-old is facing serious charges after Snellville police say he was caught street racing and nearly caused a crash at a busy intersection.

Eliezer Cruz was arrested after officers say he was speeding along Highway 78 around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when an officer clocked him going 77 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone alongside another driver. When police tried to pull him over, Cruz allegedly turned off his headlights and sped away, forcing the officer to reach speeds over 90 mph.

“He could have killed somebody,” said Det. Jeff Manley with the Snellville Police Department.

Manley said Cruz was racing with another vehicle toward the Scenic Highway intersection, one of the busiest in the city, when he was forced to stop because of cross traffic.

“At that intersection, there’s so much cross traffic, the suspect can’t continue without getting hit, so he stops,” Manley said.

Cruz, who holds only a learner’s permit, was arrested at the scene. He faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing and reckless driving. He has since posted bond and is out of jail.

“You could easily kill somebody, cause a serious accident at that speed,” Manley said. “It could go from reckless driving charge to murder.”

Manley said street racing is an ongoing issue across metro Atlanta and issued a warning to others.

“We’re out there, man,” he said. “We chase. We will come after you.”

The arrest comes as Snellville Police step up enforcement on street racing and also distracted driving, with recent details issuing multiple citations to drivers caught using phones behind the wheel.

