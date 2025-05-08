Chief describes East Point sexual assault case as ‘one of the most horrific’ in nearly 30 years

EAST POINT, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police chief says an alleged sexual assault suspect is a danger to the public and in a rare move has issued a warning with his identity.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan says the department has had a 30% drop in crime, not including homicides. He says the department has remained steady at a 94% clearance.

However, in February 2024, Buchanan says “one of the most shocking stranger-on-stranger sexual assault cases” occurred in East Point.

The police chief describes the incident as “one of the most horrific incidents he has encountered in his 26 years of service.”

Detectives identified the suspect as Elton Taylor.

According to police, Taylor was passing through the city when he viciously attacked a woman, sexually assaulted and beat her nearly to death before leaving her for dead.

Police records show Taylor has an extensive criminal record involving similar offenses.

Buchanan says the department usually doesn’t show photos of the suspects, but given the severity of the crime, the public needed to see Taylor in case he is released.

“We will always consider him a danger to the public,” the department said.

He is currently behind bars at the Fulton County Jail awaiting trial.

Fortunately, the victim survived and is recovering.

