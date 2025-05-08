2 people facing multiple drug charges after police search North GA home

ROME, Ga. — Two people were arrested in Rome, Georgia, after agents with the Rome/Floyd Metro Task Force searched their home.

On Wednesday, police executed a “knock and announce” search warrant at 23 Lawton Street in Rome as part of their drug investigation.

Police arrested Rafael Marin Castillo, Jr., 23, and Vanessa Gutierrez, 23, for multiple drug charges, including several for possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Police seized approximately 15.8 pounds of marijuana, 40 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, four LSD tabs, digital scales and packing materials, 30 Xanax tablets, four grams of THC wax, four packages of THC edibles, three Hydrocodone tablets, one Oxycodone tablet, multiple smoking devices, and one gun.

They were booked into the Floyd County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group