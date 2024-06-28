Gwinnett woman desperate to find stolen truck that belonged to her late father

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is desperately trying to find the “priceless” 2002 Chevrolet Silverado stolen from her.

Maria Del Refugio Valdez told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the truck might not be the most expensive, but it’s one of the last things her late father left to her.

Police say the car is one of several recent car thefts in the area. Refugio Valdez says the truck was taken from her home on Graves Road near Norcross even though the keys weren’t left inside.

“I’m a daddy’s girl, so yeah, it means the world to me,” Refugio Valdez said. “I could still smell the scent of my daddy years after he passed.”

Surveillance video from early Monday morning shows someone driving the car out of the Arbor Mill Apartments.

Refugio Valdez says her son was using the white Silverado and it had his expensive work tools inside.

Investigators say there have been at least seven car thefts within a two-mile area just this month, according to data from DeKalb and Gwinnett police.

“Even if we don’t get it back, whomever took it needs to be accountable for it,” Refugio Valdez said.

Anyone who sees the truck should call Gwinnett police.

