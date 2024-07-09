Gwinnett police warning of phone scheme targeting residents

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is warning of a common phone scheme aimed at taking your money.

Police said there has been a recent increase in people claiming to be officers with the department.

Sometimes callers will provide a real officer’s name or a fake name with a fake badge number. The callers then threaten to arrest the victim unless money is sent or another action is not completed.

Police said the caller is often asking the victim to put money on non-traditional payment forms like prepaid debit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency or wire transfers. The department reminded residents it would never ask for any payment over the phone.

Police listed the following as variations of this scheme:

A utility or service will be immediately terminated if payment isn’t received.

A relative who has been arrested needs money for bail or to remove a charge.

Immediate payment is needed for an outstanding warrant/ticket, or the victim will be arrested.

Missed jury duty resulting in possible criminal charges.

A pre-approved loan is available, or a lottery has been won, if the victim will send a small start-up fee.

An immigration authority is claiming a person will be deported if payment isn’t received.

The department also said to ask for the caller’s identity and contact the agency they claim to be representing.

