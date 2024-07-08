‘She was near death:’ Cobb County Animal Services is nursing dog back to health after alleged abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Animal Services is nursing a dog back to health, after a horrific case of alleged animal abuse.

Someone found the dog in a dumpster at an apartment complex, in early June.

Investigators say the dog was near death and could have died if a good Samaritan didn’t find the dog and help it.

“He pulled her out of the dumpster, went around the apartment complex trying to find the owner. He didn’t find an owner and then he brought her in here.

She could have been in the dumpster when they emptied it and that would have certainly killed her,” said Stephen Hammond, Director of Cobb County Animal Services.

Investigators say they are making progress in the investigation and hope to file charges at some point.

“We have identified two suspects in the case. Detective Whitley our cruelty investigator, went out and identified the owners,” said Hammond.

The dog’s name is Shelly, she is 2 years old and on the road to recovery.

Investigators are trying to determine what charges the owners could face.

They are further testing Shelly’s physical condition before they come to a final decision.

“She was near death when she came in. She was in horrible shape when she came in all of her fur was matted. You couldn’t see her eyes. She couldn’t stand without assistance. When she came in she needed assistance standing. Today she is standing on her own. Our vet staff works very hard with this. Dr. Blue puts them on a feeding schedule we call it dr. Blues special brew, it’s high quality dog food,” said Hammond.

