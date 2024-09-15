Gwinnett Police on scene of possible SWAT call in unincorporated Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department say they are investigating a possible SWAT situation in unincorporated Duluth.
Details are limited, but pictures sent by Channel 2 Action News viewers show a heavy police presence in the area of Elkhorn Terrace and Gainesway Trace.
We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer and reporter headed to the scene and will provide more details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
