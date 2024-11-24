Gwinnett Police looking for missing man with ‘medical conditions’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are searching for a man they say is missing.

65-year-old Eddison Yartue of Lawrenceville was last seen at his home on Mercury Drive near Winder Highway and Cedars Road at around 1 p.m.

Yartue is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head, according to GCPD. Officials saw Yartue suffers from medical conditions that limit his mobility.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a gray winter hat, and red/blue striped sneakers.

If you or anyone you know has information on Yartue’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact police at 770-513-5300 or through Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

