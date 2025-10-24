Gwinnett police chief weighs in on Peachtree Corners public safety debate

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — For months, Peachtree Corners leaders have been debating whether to break away from Gwinnett County and form their own police department. Now, for the first time, the Gwinnett County Police Department, which currently protects the city, is weighing in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Inside Peachtree Corners Baptist Church, Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure fielded questions from a crowd of city and county residents eager to understand what the move could mean for their community.

Many in attendance, like Danielle Cherack, said they came to hear directly from law enforcement.

“I want to hear the police perspective on whether Peachtree Corners needs its own police force, and what Gwinnett County already provides,” Cherack said. “I feel like their voice hasn’t really been heard.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Resident Lorin Greenstein echoed that sentiment.

“I’ve lived here a long time, and this is a real concern for me,” Greenstien told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter. “I just want to make sure I have all the information to make a rational decision.”

Some city leaders have pointed to staffing shortages within the Gwinnett County Police Department and questioned whether that has affected response times. But Chief McClure pushed back on that claim.

“This city is experiencing very low crime thanks to our officers and staff,” McClure said. “There is not a public safety issue in Peachtree Corners. But if other factors lead city leaders to want their own department, that’s a decision they’ll have to make.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

City officials say the conversation isn’t driven by rising crime, but by growth. They argue a local police department could provide a stronger and more visible presence within city limits.

A Peachtree Corners Police Department is projected to cost about $12.1 million per year.

Ultimately, the city council will decide whether to move forward with creating its own department.

©2025 Cox Media Group