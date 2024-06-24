Gwinnett man arrested again for speeding over 100 mph with unrestrained 2-year-old son in his car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County father is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on an interstate and through neighborhoods while his 2-year-old son was in the backseat without a seatbelt.

Video from police dash cam and from the Gwinnett Police Aviation Unit shows the pursuit on June 14 that started on Interstate 85.

When an officer tried to stop the suspect while he was traveling at 100 mph, according to police, the driver didn’t stop.

The chase continued onto Pleasant Hill Road and into neighborhoods off Buford Highway in Duluth.

“Unbeknownst to the officer, there was a small child in the back with no restraint,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “There was no car seat in the vehicle.”

Police say the suspect, Alessio Vaduva, 21, got out of his car in a townhome community and ran while holding his 2-year-old son.

Police found him in a neighboring community through the woods after officers say he tried calling an Uber to take him and his son home just before two in the morning.

Instead, police arrested Vaduva, and his son was turned over to a family member at the scene.

Vaduva was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, speeding, unsafe lane change, driving without headlights, defective tires, operating an unsafe vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, child restraint violation, and duty upon striking fixture.

According to court records, it’s not the first time Vaduva has been arrested for speeding with a child in the car.

In March he pleaded guilty to speeding and a child restraint violation for a 2021 arrest.

He was sentenced to probation.

According to a police report, after the chase Vaduva told police he didn’t stop for them because he was on probation.

“I’m just happy and we’re all glad that the child was not harmed at all,” Madiedo said.

The arrest happened as part of a DUI and street racing detail by Gwinnett Police.

The detail has led to 485 traffic stops, 36 DUI citations, and 10 reckless driving citations, according to police statistics.

“A car accident at those speeds can be life-threatening,” Madiedo said.

