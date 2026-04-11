Gwinnett inmate threatens to kill probation officer after release, deputies say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate is facing new charges after allegedly making a death threat against a probation officer during a jail phone call.

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According to Gwinnett County officials, the sheriff’s office Jail Intelligence Unit received information on March 23 about a threatening call made by inmate Stephen Stillwell while in custody.

Investigators say Stillwell stated that once released, he planned to ingest cocaine and kill his probation officer.

Authorities say the threat was taken seriously and immediately reported to the probation officer, who was notified for safety precautions.

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Following an investigation and an interview with Stillwell, deputies obtained warrants charging him with terroristic threats and acts.

“The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats of violence seriously and remains committed to the safety of the public and those working within the criminal justice system,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 770-619-6655.

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