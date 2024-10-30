Gwinnett home invasion suspects zip-tie man, steal items from his home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are looking for a pair of home invasion suspects accused of zip-tying a man and then stealing items from his home.

A man told Gwinnett police that a men identified as 41-year-old Jian Sun of Norcross and 24-year-old Stephen Carlos Valenzuela of Atlanta knocked on his door and began assaulting him in Duluth on July 29.

After being beaten up, the man was zip-tied and then put in the backseat of his own car, where Sun and Valenzuela drove him to an auto shop in Chamblee where the victim was assaulted even more.

Sun and Valenzuela left the suspect there and went back to his home to steal several items, according to police.

The victim was released from the zip ties later in the day with the expectation of providing Sun and Valenzuela money the next day, according to police.

Both suspects have arrest warrants for home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

