Gwinnett firefighters awarded for saving house fire victim’s life

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services honored five firefighters for saving the life of a house fire victim.

On Feb. 14, 2025, firefighters responded to a working fire of what appeared to be a vacant home.

There was heavy fire, smoke, and low visibility.

One firefighter entered a back door, then realized the accessible area was a searchable area where any potential victims had a good chance of survival.

He relayed that information to his captain, and the decision was made to search the home.

During the search, a firefighter found a victim lying on the floor.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation.

The department honored five firefighters with the Distinguished Service Award and Unit Citation.

