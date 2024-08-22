Gwinnett father only referred to daughter as ‘the child’ before her death, DFCS worker testifies

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Jurors in the trial of a Gwinnett County father accused of not reporting the abuse that led to his daughter’s death heard from a Department of Family and Children Services.

On Thursday, a DFCS supervisor testified that 8-year-old Sayra Barros’ school raised concerns two months before her death.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in the courtroom when Kesha Williams said that Cledir Barros admitted that his wife had taken things too far in the past and it led to his daughter having bruises.

“He never called her by her actual name,” Williams testified. “He referenced her as ‘the child.’”

She said that in the days following his daughter’s death, Cledir Barros showed very little emotion.

His trial ended in a mistrial last week after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict. Now, prosecutors are trying him a second time.

His wife, and Sayra’s step-mother, Natiela Barros has not yet stood trial, but is charged with beating the young girl to death with a wooden rolling pin in January.

Williams says that DFCS got involved when Sayra showed up to school with marks and bruises on her face last November. Natiela Barros claimed the injuries came from an accident while she was exercising. A DFCS report states that Sayra’s father referred to her as a “demon” because she was born out of wedlock.

A DFCS report goes on to say that Natiela Barros “lost her cool” after the 8-year-old lied and hit her in the back, causing her to fall and hit her lip.

Williams testified that two employees were fired over how the investigation was handled.

Cledir Barros is on trial for knowing about the abuse before pulling Sayra out of school so his wife could homeschool her. His attorney argued that he works as a truck driver, so he is often away and was not aware of any ongoing physical abuse.

