Gwinnett family upset after thieves keep stealing Pride flags from yard

DULUTH, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is frustrated and concerned after thieves keep stealing Pride flags that are displayed in their yard in support of their teenage daughter.

Jonathan Gillman says he first had the idea for the Pride flag to be put on display after his daughter came out to the family.

“It’s to show my daughter to be who she is and she doesn’t have to be embarrassed,” Gillman told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Now he says it’s been torn down for the third time in a year, and he hopes videos of the people in the act will keep strangers off his property.

“They know what they’re doing,” he said. “They know what it represents and they’re doing it maliciously.”

Video from last Tuesday night at around 11 p.m. shows two people ripping the flag off Gillman’s holiday skeleton display.

In May, another video showed someone running into the yard and stealing the flag.

It happened on Bromley Rowe in Duluth and both videos are now part of evidence for Duluth police while they investigate.

Gillman says no one in his family knows who these people are, and they don’t know what else they may have planned.

“I just told her she needs to be careful,” he said. “She really needs to be careful.”

Duluth police shared the video with Channel 2 Action News as they work to identify the people behind the thefts.

Last week, Gillman got one of his flags back when police say they found it on Pleasant Hill Road about four miles away.

“They had it then (and) just basically threw it out the car window,” he said.

While he waits for answers from the police, he says it won’t be long until he proudly hangs the flag up again.

“I’m going to put the flag back up to support her that’s what a dad does,” he said.

©2024 Cox Media Group