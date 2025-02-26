Gwinnett County’s newest mayor describes cityhood transition as ‘mafia movie’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mayor of Gwinnett County’s newest city compared his dealings with Gwinnett County to “a mafia movie” during a legislative hearing Tuesday, where lawmakers advanced a bill that would force the county to work with the city.

“I feel like I’m in a mafia movie,” Mulberry Mayor Michael Coker told the House Intragovernmental Coordination Committee, describing what he called a systematic effort by county officials to undermine the city’s existence. “As the Mayor of the City of Mulberry, my number one priority is the safety and the well-being of my citizens.”

Senate Bill 138, which passed with just one dissenting vote on Tuesday, would compel Gwinnett County to recognize Mulberry and maintain services during a two-year transition period. The bill now heads to the full House for consideration.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“They would like to see the city go bankrupt and be starved out. Lack of a better word, that is simply what they are trying to do,” said State Sen. Clint Dixon, the bill’s sponsor.

According to testimony, Gwinnett County has filed multiple lawsuits against Mulberry, banned county employees from communicating with city officials, and canceled hundreds of building permits without refunding fees after the city’s incorporation.

House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, who represents Mulberry residents, condemned what he called “underhanded tactics used by Gwinnett County to really thwart the will of the voters.”

He added, “We need good partnership between our city and county government to facilitate the transition period.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Gwinnett County Attorney Michael Ludwiczak defended the county’s position, asking lawmakers to allow the parties to resolve the dispute themselves rather than through legislation.

“I propose that the issues should be addressed not by the imposition of a legislative solution, but by an agreement prepared and approved by the parties themselves,” Ludwiczak said.

The county attorney testified that Gwinnett had sent a proposed intergovernmental agreement to Mulberry’s attorneys the day before the hearing.

“So, really, the very first indication, the very first detailed proposal that we received from Mulberry, indicative of what Mulberry was seeking from Gwinnett County, was in SB 138,” said Ludwiczak. “That was the first time we received anything detailed from them in writing.”

Mulberry, approved by voters in a referendum last year by a 14-point margin, is Gwinnett’s newest city. The city was formed after residents complained they were not being adequately represented by county commissioners.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Despite the contentious relationship, Mayor Coker expressed hope for reconciliation.

“I have lived my entire life in Gwinnett County. I want both Mulberry and Gwinnett to succeed. This bill allows us to do that,” he said.

If the bill passes the House, it will head to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk for signature.

©2025 Cox Media Group