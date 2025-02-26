Suspect steals over $1,400 worth of items at Duluth Walmart

DULUTH, Ga. — One person is behind bars after police said they shoplifted items at a Walmart in Duluth.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Recently, Duluth officers were called to a Walmart regarding shoplifting. Officers said when they arrived, the suspect tried to leave the store with more than $1,400 worth of unpaid merchandise.

When police confronted the suspect, they began to resist, ensuing a tussle between three officers.

The suspect was later arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Duluth police said the suspect has been charged with shoplifting and obstruction of law enforcement. DPD said the individual also had an outstanding warrant out of Kentucky.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group