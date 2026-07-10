Sheriff charged with DUI: Judge throws out some evidence as recall effort moves forward

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Election officials have 15 extra days to review an application seeking to recall the sheriff, who was arrested for DUI.

A judge granted that extension Friday.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims spoke with people behind the recall effort who say the sheriff is no longer fit to serve.

Sheriff Gerald Couch has been back on the job since mid-June, when his 90-day suspension from office imposed by the governor ended.

A group called Concerned Citizens of Hall County is leading the charge to remove him from office, LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Once their application is approved, they have 45 days to collect 42,000 signatures.

Sheriff Couch appeared for a court hearing in June, when his attorney filed a motion to suppress evidence collected from his Tahoe, including two open cans of Bahama Mama, saying it was a warrantless search.

A judge granted that motion Thursday.

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