First West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes detected in Fulton County: What families need to know

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The first mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus this year have been detected in Fulton County, raising concerns for families spending time outdoors this summer.

The mosquitoes were found in a trap near Grant Park, where visitors were still enjoying the summer weather despite the warning.

“I’m scared because I just got bit by a mosquito, so I’m a bit nervous,” John Quincy Allen, who was visiting the park, told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

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Allen said he was sitting outside when he was bitten and immediately started wondering what he should do next.

“I was just sitting here talking on the phone and I got bit… so do I need to go get checked?” he said.

For parents like Melody Thomas, the news is concerning, especially with children spending more time outside.

“What can I do as a preventative measure to protect my child?” Thomas asked.

Thomas says she is not panicking, but she is taking precautions before heading outdoors with her son.

She uses natural mosquito repellent stickers that can be placed on clothing as an extra layer of protection.

“These stickers here… it’s a natural insect repellent. You don’t have to spray it on your baby, but you can just press it on them or their clothing,” Thomas said.

Infectious disease experts say prevention is key, especially because mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus are being detected early in the season.

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“What is a cause for concern is how early we are seeing cases in 15 states and the fact that we are seeing mosquitoes carrying this virus in Atlanta so early in the mosquito season,” said Dr. Gavin Harris, an infectious disease and critical care doctor with Emory Healthcare.

However, Harris says the detection should not cause widespread alarm. The risk of serious illness remains low for most people.

“Over 80% of people who become infected with West Nile virus never have symptoms,” Harris said.

Those who do develop symptoms may experience fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, or other complications. Older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk for severe illness.

Doctors say symptoms can develop two to six days after a mosquito bite.

To reduce the risk of West Nile virus, health officials recommend following the “5 D’s” of prevention:

Dusk and dawn: Limit time outside when mosquitoes are most active.

Limit time outside when mosquitoes are most active. Dress: Wear long, light-colored clothing.

Wear long, light-colored clothing. DEET: Use insect repellent.

Use insect repellent. Drain: Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can breed. Doors: Keep doors and windows sealed.

Fulton County says mosquito control crews will treat the area where the infected mosquitoes were found and continue monitoring for additional positive samples.

Health officials also remind residents that horses are among the animals most vulnerable to West Nile virus. Dogs and cats can contract the virus as well, although they often do not show symptoms.

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