Gwinnett County Solicitor-General expands pre-trial diversion program

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Solicitor-General’s Office announced it would expand a pre-trial diversion program to resolve misdemeanor cases more efficiently and fairly.

According to the office, Solicitor-General Lisamarie Bristol has expanded the pre-trial diversion program as part of a broader effort to resolve appropriate misdemeanor cases more quickly.

The pre-trial program allows certain misdemeanor cases to be evaluated for potential alternative resolutions.

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In some cases, reviews come before more formal accusations, allowing for more timely outcomes for Gwinnett County residents, the Solicitor-General’s Office said.

“The goal is to evaluate each case individually and apply the law in a way that is both fair and practical,” Bristol said in a statement. “For eligible minor offenses, pre-trial diversion allows for accountability while helping individuals avoid the long-term impact of a conviction.”

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The office said in 2025, almost 1,250 defendants were enrolled in the pre-trial diversion, which was about 12% of all cases opened by the office that year.

Among the various misdemeanors that can qualify for the program, the Solicitor-General’s Office said some minor traffic citations that don’t involve accident or serious injury can be resolved by donating to the Gwinnet Coalition nonprofit.

Other individuals who receive citations for minor hunting or fishing infracts may also have opportunities to resolve their cases by donating to the Georgia Wildlife Federation.

Amounts to both nonprofits are capped at $175, according to staff.

Participating in the diversion program is voluntary and restricted to only certain offenses as a way to provide alternatives to the normal case process, which can otherwise include probation supervision, court costs and other related fees.

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