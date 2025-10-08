Gwinnett County searches for developer to handle transformation of Old Gwinnett Place Mall

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County is moving forward with plans to demolish the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth, aiming to transform the site into a vibrant community hub.

Developers from across metro Atlanta are preparing proposals for the redevelopment of the 72-acre site, which is strategically located off Interstate 85 on Pleasant Hill Road.

The county envisions a ‘Global Villages’ plan that includes up to 3,800 homes, a central park, and an international community cultural center.

“This is the strategic heart of Gwinnett County,” said Joe Allen, Executive Director of Gwinnett Place CID. “We’re now at that next step in the evolution of Gwinnett Place.”

The ambitious project carries a $935 million price tag, with Gwinnett County committing more than $100 million so far.

The redevelopment is planned to unfold over a 20-year timeline, with demolition and developer selection slated for the first two years. Matt Elder, Deputy Director of Planning and Development, emphasized the significant investment required from both the private and public sectors.

“It’s a 72-acre plus site, so it’ll be a significant level of investment from both the private sector and the developer, also from the county and public sector as well,” he said.

Local business owners are optimistic about the transformation.

Juyeon Lee, who is opening a new Korean restaurant nearby, expressed excitement about the redevelopment plans.

“It’s been empty for pretty couple of years and we’re very excited to hear that,” Lee said.

Developer proposals are due by December, with Gwinnett County expected to select a developer by early next year.

The project aims to revitalize the area and restore its status as a central hub in the county.

