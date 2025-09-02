County adds old Sears building to massive Gwinnett Place Mall redevelopment

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County has taken a significant step in its largest redevelopment project by purchasing the vacant Sears building at the old Gwinnett Place Mall for $11.5 million.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that with this purchase, the county owns nearly 90 acres of the former mall site, as part of the ambitious Global Villages Redevelopment Plan.

The plan aims to transform the area into a vibrant community with 4,000 housing units, offices, and a central park, at an estimated cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

“This is a legacy project, so we’re not going to see anything happen overnight,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.

The redevelopment project seeks to replace the decline of the once-premier shopping destination with a new urban center.

Gwinnett County has already invested approximately $51 million to acquire most of the land, including the old Macy’s building, as part of the redevelopment efforts.

“We have a mix of uses, including residential, retail, green space, really with the goal of preserving the characteristics of that area,” Hendrickson said.

The timeline for the redevelopment is projected to span the next 20 to 25 years, aligning with similar commercial redevelopment projects.

“This is really going to be a global-scale development, and we’re excited about allowing the development community to submit proposals,” Hendrickson said.

The next phase of the project involves selecting a developer, with the process set to begin this month.

