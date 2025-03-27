Redesigned, revitalized; Gwinnett County project receives multimillion-dollar upgrade

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The main transit hub for the Gwinnett Place Mall revitalization project is getting a multimillion-dollar makeover as the project to transform the area moves forward.

Gwinnett County Commissioners recently approved a $3.5 million contract to redesign the Gwinnett Place Transit Center, marking the first major update to the facility in two decades.

Total project costs are expected to reach $30 million.

The transit center sits adjacent to the site of the future Global Villages project, a massive redevelopment plan to replace the largely vacant Gwinnett Place Mall with seven walkable neighborhoods, nearly 4,000 housing units, a cultural center, and a central park.

“What you see today will be redesigned to a more modern facility to make sure that we are having spaces for our operators, for our customers, to really make this a one stop shop,” said China Thomas with Gwinnett County’s Department of Transportation.

Phase one of the transit project includes a new customer service center with ticket purchasing and public restrooms.

A later phase will add space for county offices and other upgrades. The goal is for construction to be completed within seven years.

Though the Global Villages and transit center projects are on different schedules, Thomas said they are working in sync.

“They’re just two things that are happening simultaneously, but on different schedules,” she said.

Many longtime residents see the upgrades as long overdue.

“We are taxpayers, and we do deserve to have, you know, more development and a better transit system,” said bus rider Rena Garrett.

