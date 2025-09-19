County searching for developer for massive Gwinnett Place Mall redevelopment

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County has launched a global search for a developer to transform the long-vacant Gwinnett Place Mall into a vibrant mixed-use community called Global Villages.

The redevelopment project, which spans over 72 acres, is anticipated to involve a public investment of nearly $160 million.

The county wants to create a walkable community that will generate over 14,000 construction jobs and 3,200 permanent jobs.

“This is a tangible step forward that shows the private sector that this redevelopment project is moving forward,” said Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

For decades, Gwinnett Place Mall was a popular shopping destination in metro Atlanta, but it now sits mostly empty.

The county is eager to revitalize the area and has been working on infrastructure improvements behind the scenes.

County staff will evaluate developer proposals based on financial strength and experience with similar large projects.

The goal is to select a developer by early next year, with proposals due by December.

“I want to just make sure people are patient with us, see that we’re making progress,” Commissioner Carden said.

