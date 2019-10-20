Gwinnett County remembers Officer Antwan Toney one year after his death

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Sunday marks one year since the tragic loss of a Gwinnett County police officer. Officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed in the line of duty Oct. 20, 2018.
Toney and another officer responded to a suspicious car behind a middle school that afternoon. When the officers approached it, someone started shooting from inside the car. Toney died from his injuries.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook on Sunday a message in his memory.
Toney joined the department as a recruit on Oct. 26, 2015. He graduated from the Gwinnett Police Academy in April 2016.
Toney had just turned 30 years old and was just six days from celebrating his third anniversary with Gwinnett County police when he was killed.
Family and friends of Toney described the officer as a person with a lot of heart who was loved and respected by everyone.
