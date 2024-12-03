Gwinnett County police respond to coyote sightings, offer safety recommendations for people, pets

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said they’ve been getting reports of coyote sightings across the county.
While “coyotes are a natural part of our environment,” police said it was also important to take certain steps to protect yourself, your family and your pets.
Gwinnett County police offered the following safety recommendations for dealing with coyotes:
- Secure food sources: Remove pet food, birdseed, and fallen fruit from your yard to avoid attracting coyotes.
- Protect pets: Keep small pets indoors, especially at night. When outdoors, always supervise them and keep dogs on a leash.
- Report concerns: Call Gwinnett Animal Welfare at 770.339.3200 for assistance or if you notice unusual coyote activity.
The department also urged residents to stay alert to help keep their neighborhoods safe.
