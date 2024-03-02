Coyotes spotted across Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett officials are seeing an increase in coyote sightings in the county.

Coyote breeding season typically runs from late February to early March, according to officials. During these months, coyotes search for food and protection.

Police said your pets could be in danger this time of year.

Officers listed the following tips for pet owners:

• Don’t leave small pets unattended, even in a fenced yard.

• Cats and small dogs should not be left outside at night

• Don’t leave food or trash out at night. Coyotes that eat human or pet food are more likely to attack pets.

Officials said coyote attacks on humans are uncommon.

