Mom who let son ride in trunk in viral video says there's more to the story

GWINNETT COUNT, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother who was filmed with her son in the trunk of her car, which led to her arrest, said the viral video doesn’t tell the whole story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson talked to Dianna Shaffer, who allowed her 12-year-old son to ride half in the backseat, half in the trunk to hold onto a baby bassinet.

Shaffer said she doesn’t blame anyone for her arrest, but she said it hurts to see people question her love for her child.

“I would never want to put him intentionally in danger,” Shaffer said. “It was an embarrassing moment.”

The 36-year-old said she asked her son to sit in the folded-down back seat Saturday to hold the bassinet. A driver shot a video of him popping his head up in the trunk and shared it with police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I told him to sit right here, and to hold the leg of the bassinet so it didn’t fly out because the trunk was up,” Shaffer said.

The generous plan she had for the baby items, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Gwinnett woman charged after video shows boy riding in Dodge Challenger trunk holding baby bassinet The video showed a boy in the back of a gray Dodge Challenger holding a baby bassinet as his mother was driving.





©2023 Cox Media Group