Gwinnett County police identify driver found shot to death in car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a neighborhood near Snellville where a man was found dead behind the wheel of a car.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is learning more about the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Taveus Threatt, Jr., of Loganville.

Officers found Threatt dead behind the wheel of a car on Friday night as they responded to a 911 call about a car crash on Spruce Circle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The street was closed off for hours and on Monday, the search for Threatt’s killer continues.

Caden Mitchell, who lives nearby, spoke to Channel 2 Action News about what it was like seeing police cars stretched up and down the length of Spruce Circle on Friday night.

“It was a lot,” Mitchell said. “It was kind of overwhelming.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Looking out his window and seeing so many police cars, Mitchell said he didn’t know yet that someone had died from a gunshot wound just outside his door.

“I heard maybe a few, but I don’t really know if there were gunshots or not,” Mitchell said. “I tried my best not to really freak out.”

Police got to the scene around 10 p.m. when a caller told police someone had crashed into his car.

When officers found the driver, he was dead.

Gwinnett County police identified the victim on Monday morning.

“They don’t believe it appears to be some random road rage type incident, but they’re still following up on the leads they’ve gathered,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle told Channel 2 Action News.

Over the weekend and into Monday, detectives worked to identify suspects they believe could be connected to the shooting.

Neighbors told Johnson that a murder is out of the ordinary for their community off of the scenic highway.

“This is actually my first time having something like this happen to me, so it’s really surprising,” Mitchell said.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a killer and neighbors are looking for answers.

“If the answers do come out, I would like to hear ‘em,” Mitchell said.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the department or Crime Stoppers.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group