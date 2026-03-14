Police searching Gwinnett neighborhood for suspects after late-night homicide

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide late Friday night. Officers say they responded to a person shot call a little after 10 p.m. along Spruce Circle.

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Investigators say a caller told 911 that a person had crashed into their car and the driver was unconscious. When police arrived they located a man dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

There is no word on the identity of the person who died. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Homicide detectives are currently questioning witnesses. The Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene and gathering evidence.

Police ask if anyone has any information on this incident, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

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