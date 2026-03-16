Family: Villa Rica 12-year-old dead after bus stop fight was bullied

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A family is searching for accountability after their 12-year-old daughter got into a fight at a bus stop and died.

Representatives for the family of Jada West said Monday there had been reports of bullying before her death.

Channel 2 Action News is bringing you the family’s words and their call to action, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

“We have a bullying problem, and it should stop now,” said one of their attorneys.

Jada’s parents were there but did not speak. Attorney Harry Daniels, a family relative, called for a transparent investigation into the March 5 incident.

The mother has stated the bullying incident started at Mason Creek Middle School. The Douglas County School System said the fight did not happen on school property or during normal school hours.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones reported March 9 that Jada and another child got into a fight after getting off the school bus, leading to a brain injury.

The community has asked for answers on how this happened and why it wasn’t stopped.

“She was loving, she was kind, she didn’t deserve this,” her mother, Rashunda McClendon, told Channel 2 Action News.

As previously reported, cellphone video shows her beefing with another group of kids. Jada and another girl started fighting and on video, it appeared Jada took a hard fall, and lost consciousness.

Villa Rica police are investigating the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group