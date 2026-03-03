Gwinnett County man charged with fatal DUI crash steps away from his own subdivision

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old motorcyclist is dead after Gwinnett County police say a drunken driver turned into his path in Sugar Hill just after 11 p.m. Friday.

Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that Patrick Hogan, 31, was turning left into his subdivision on Cumming Highway near Wintersweet Way. Hogan failed to yield to the motorcyclist coming from the other direction, according an arrest warrant.

The rider had the right of way and died at the scene.

Hogan’s home sits just inside the subdivision he attempted to enter.

Arrest warrants show he was not wearing a seatbelt and was driving a 2021 GMC Sierra with an illegally altered suspension at the time of the crash.

A neighbor who has lived on the street for six years said the impact was loud, but neither he nor his neighbors knew the severity of the crash.

“It sounded like an explosion,” Alfredo Angel, who lives near the scene, told Channel 2 Action News. “I didn’t know it was a drunk driver. I didn’t know someone died.”

Police charged Hogan with first-degree homicide by vehicle. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

