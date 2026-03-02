Tractor-trailer hits pothole on I-285, leading to injury crash

A major crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 285 near Interstate 20 in southwest Atlanta for hours on Monday.

Georgia State Patrol said the crash started because of a pothole.

Triple Team Traffic kept drivers aware of the crash throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The crash ended up shutting down all lanes, both northbound and southbound, for hours during the morning and lunch commute.

“When we jumped on, we seen it kind of slowing up, then we got here, they shut the lanes off,” driver Maurice Abercrombie told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers.

Georgia State Patrol says a tractor-trailer driver hit a pothole and lost control. The driver tried to re-enter the interstate, but sideswiped a Toyota Camry with the truck cab.

The Camry spun around while the tractor-trailer ended up hitting the concrete barrier.

The cleanup took hours. Fire crews said the tractor-trailer leaking fluid and a small brush fire near the roadway made matters more complicated.

There were injuries reported with the crash as well. Drivers say despite the delays they dealt with, they hope everyone is OK.

“It’s scary, it can happen at any point. I guess that’s the consequence of driving," one truck driver told Rogers.

