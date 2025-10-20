Gwinnett County leaders push voters to pass a one-cent sales tax to fund school improvements

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County voters are being asked to decide on extending a one-cent sales tax to fund school upgrades, with early voting continuing through Oct. 31.

The proposed extension of the E-SPLOST, a sales tax that has been in place since 1997, aims to generate up to $1.4 billion over five years for improvements such as HVAC systems and roof repairs at nearly 150 school buildings.

“If you want lower property taxes it’s not going to come from voting against E-SPLOST because that is one of the ways that we can come up with the revenue to keep our school system afloat,” said board member Steven Knudson.

The E-SPLOST has been a significant source of funding for Gwinnett County schools for nearly 30 years, with about one-third of the revenue coming from non-residents who shop in the county.

The school board emphasizes that the tax extension would not lead to any new property taxes, focusing instead on maintaining and upgrading existing school facilities.

Critics of the tax extension express concerns about the district’s management of taxpayer money, especially in light of slowing enrollment growth.

Cathy Lowe, a taxpayer, voiced skepticism, saying, “If you will keep funding failure you’re delusional.”

Despite the criticism, the district assures that improvements would reach every school cluster if the E-SPLOST is renewed.

As Gwinnett County voters head to the polls, the decision on E-SPLOST will shape the future of school funding and infrastructure improvements for the next five years.

“See where the money’s going and vote your conscience,” urged Knudson.

