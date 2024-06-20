Gwinnett County to hold public meetings for proposed property tax increase

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will be holding a series of public meetings starting June 27 related to a potential tax increase for residents.

The increase, which will be coming from the county millage rate, or property tax rate, is expected to have a slight increase compared to the previous rollback millage rate.

County officials said the millage rate will remain unchanged, but due to the difference in amount, they have to hold public meetings, by state law.

For 2024, county officials said the rollback millage rate was calculated at 6.500 mills, while the board of commissioners is considering a millage rate of 6.950 for the tax year.

Commissioners adopted the 2024 budget with the assumption that the current millage rate of 6.950 rather than the rollback of 6.5.

“Each year when we propose a millage rate, we carefully consider our budget planning and service demands and determine a rate that will allow us to address emerging community needs while delivering the superior services our residents expect and deserve,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement. “By maintaining this stable tax rate, we can maintain a stable government that supports well-being and quality of life for all Gwinnett residents, businesses and visitors.”

In addition to the general fund millage rate, commissioners will be considering other milage rates for police, fire and emergency services, develop and code enforcement and recreation and economic development funds.

County officials said the meetings will be held at the Justice and Administration Center on Langley Drive on the following dates:

Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m.

Online comments are also an option for weighing in on the proposed millage rate for 2024. Residents can submit comments online here.

Commissioners will consider and vote on the millage rate on July 16 at 2 p.m., following the final public meeting on the topic, according to the county.

