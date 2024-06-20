Latest jobs report shows Georgia unemployment rose to 3.2% but jobs grew in some areas

ATLANTA — The latest report on Georgia’s unemployment levels from the Department of Labor show that while the state was still lower than the national unemployment rate, the number crept up from April to May.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson announced Thursday that Georgia’s May unemployment rate had reached 3.2%, up from a revised 3.1% in April.

However, despite going up 0.1% compared to the month before, Georgia’s unemployment rate was still eight-tenths lower than the national level.

Thompson said in a statement that Georgia’s business climate was helping keep confidence in its job market up.

“Confidence in Georgia’s job market isn’t the only thing hitting all-time highs – a record number of Georgians have returned to the workforce as well,” Thompson said. “Despite national economic challenges and inflation, Georgia’s businesses are stepping up and creating more opportunities for hardworking Georgians to secure high-quality jobs.”

In terms of job gains, Georgia reported 9,200 new jobs in May and a yearly increase of 73,900 compared to 2023, putting the state’s jobs at an all-time high of more than 4.9 million.

GDOL said job availability increased the most in local government, accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, retail trade and wholesale trade.

However, job numbers decreased in state government, durable goods, and arts, entertainment and recreation.

While the gains themselves were not among the biggest in the state, Georgia private education and health services jobs were at all-time highs, as were jobs in leisure and hospitality, according to state officials.

