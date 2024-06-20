Annual Atlanta Slingfest at Wilkerson Mill Park starts in South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Atlanta Slingfest’s 2024 run is set to kick off Thursday in the City of South Fulton.

South Fulton has hosted the family-fun event for multiple years, where attendees can listen to music, play games, win prizes and participate in a variety of other activities for several days.

According to the city, the “pivotal event” has been a focus for Mayor Pro Tem and City Councilman Jaceey Sebastian, with the city saying Sebastian’s passion for community engagement helped make the event a city tradition.

“I am thrilled to welcome everyone to the Atlanta Slingfest 2024,” Sebastian said in a statement. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate, and enjoy a weekend of fun and camaraderie.”

The event will begin Thursday at noon at Wilkerson Mill Park and continue through Saturday.

Multiple activities will be held each day of Slingfest, including:

Party in the Park on Friday, June 21 at 5 p.m.

Three Wheel Reunion on Saturday, June 22 at 9 a.m.

SlingFest ATL on Saturday, June 22 at 12 p.m.

“I am excited to once again work closely with the City of South Fulton to bring the annual gathering of Slingshot enthusiasts back for the 3rd year. We look forward to another fantastic weekend. It has gotten better each year,” Sandy Davenport, Slingfest Atlanta Director, said in a statement.

The event will also include vendors, a vehicle light competition and evening music, according to city officials.

“Slingfest ATL is not just about the activities and entertainment; it’s about building a stronger community and showcasing the incredible spirit of the City of South Fulton. I am grateful to all our sponsors and partners who have made this event possible and look forward to seeing everyone there,” Sebastian said.

