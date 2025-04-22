Gwinnett County friends mourn mother-of-six killed in pedestrian crash on Singleton Road

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Friends gathered Tuesday to honor a mother of six killed in a crash while crossing Singleton Road, tying balloons and lighting candles at the site near Thompson Parkway.

Gwinnett County police said the collision happened around 8 p.m. Monday and involved multiple vehicles.

One of the vehicles hit the woman as she attempted to cross the street.

“When the car hit the other car, one of the cars hit her,” said Tracy Wiley, a witness and longtime friend of the victim.

Wiley said he heard the crash and ran outside. By the time he got there, the woman had already died.

“Most of the time, she always going to the crosswalk,” Wiley said. “So, I guess the time she didn’t go to the crosswalk.”

Gwinnett County police have not yet identified the victim.

Wiley said the victim’s teenage daughter was also hurt.

TRENDING STORIES:

Singleton Road has long been considered one of Gwinnett’s most dangerous corridors for pedestrians.

At least seven people have been killed along the stretch since 2018.

The road runs through a densely populated, underserved area with few sidewalks and limited marked crossings.

Neighbors often walk to stores, bus stops, and work, sometimes with no safe place to cross.

“My best friend got killed on my birthday,” Wiley said. “They need to put a light right here.”

Gwinnett County is working on changes.

A recently awarded $1 million federal SMART grant will fund upgrades, including road sensors, flashing beacons, and cameras at high-traffic bus stops. But the technology hasn’t yet been installed.

“We’re deeply saddened by the tragic incident on Singleton Road,” said Gwinnett County spokesperson Deborah Tuff. “While police are handling the investigation, I can share that Gwinnett Transportation is installing data collection devices now, and by late summer, new technology will go in that automatically detects pedestrians and activates safety signals and lights. This is part of the federal program, ‘Safe Streets for All.’”

©2025 Cox Media Group