Gwinnett neighborhood to get some relief from dangerous stunt drivers because of Channel 2

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County neighborhood where residents say stunt driving has become a daily threat is now set to receive speed humps following a Channel 2 Action News investigation.

Gwinnett County Commissioners approved a plan this month to move forward with a plan for speed hump installation on Riva Ridge Drive and several streets across the county.

Neighbors say reckless driving has plagued the area for years, with cars spinning out in cul-de-sacs and racing through residential streets at all hours.

“The community is certainly supportive. They’re very grateful to Gwinnett DOT for seeing the need,” said state Rep. Marvin Lim, D-Norcross.

He said after seeing a 2024 story by Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson on the issue, he went door to door to help jumpstart change.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Because of WSB-TV, your reporting, Matt, we knew that had been a problem,” Lim said.

Neighbors said the problem intensified recently, prompting some to document drivers doing donuts in broad daylight and late at night.

Gwinnett County’s Department of Transportation conducted a speed study that found a consistent pattern of drivers exceeding the limit.

“What they do is dangerous,” said Christopher Rodriguez, a neighbor on Riva Ridge Drive. “You have kids who are doing it recklessly and it’s a thing we’ve been fighting.”

Rodriguez said the street has become a cut-through from Singleton Road and that neighbors have pushed for help.

County officials said letters are now going out to residents as part of the public hearing process required before construction.

The plan is part of a special assessment district, and Lim said it represents a model of how government, media, and the community can work together.

“I’m really grateful, because this is a process where people spoke up and we in the government responded and provided a solution,” Lim said.,

©2025 Cox Media Group