Gwinnett County commissioners unanimously approve purchase of 3 new ambulances

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — For less than $1 million, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of three new ambulances.

According to county commission documents, the vote was unanimously in favor of the purchase.

Commission records show that almost half of the funding for the new ambulances will come form 2017 SPLOST funds.

In total, the county will spend $932,383 to buy the new medical vehicles.

Once the funds go through, the new ambulance are expected to be delivered in December.

This is the fifth purchase from the SPLOST funds since it was approved as a source of funding in March 2022, according to county records.

The vendor supplying the new ambulances, Life Line Emergency Vehicles, will be responsible for getting the ambulances to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services in Lawrenceville, records show.

Additionally, “Prior to delivery, Gwinnett County Fire will conduct a final inspection at our factory for two representatives from your department. This will include round-trip airfare, meals, hotel accommodations, and transportation to and from the airport to our manufacturing facility,” Life Line said in documents with the county commission.

Gwinnett County will be required to purchase and ship cot litter retention systems for Life Line to install in the vehicles.

