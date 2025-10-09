Douglas County commissioners approves purchase of 32 new defibrillators

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas county Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of dozens of new defibrillators for the county fire department to use.

According to commission documents, the 32 pieces of lifesaving medical equipment will cost more than $1.7 million, to be paid out of the Douglas County Fire/EMS fund balance.

Commissioners approved a budget amendment to pay for the new items and waived the requirements that it go before the Finance Committee for further review due to the emergency nature of the purchase, and compliance with rules and requirements of both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Documents from the county commission said the emergency nature of purchasing the new defibrillators came about due to a notice from the federal government that the cardiac monitors currently in use by the county were outside of their service life.

County officials said that meant the items were no longer compliant or reliable for continued clinical use and to meet additional statewide emergency response standards, new equipment was needed.

Legal review is still required before the purchase goes through, but the commission approved the new defibrillators and cardiac monitors as an “essential upgrade.”

According to the county, the requested $1.7 million investment from the Fire Fund will deliver:

A fully standardized and modernized EMS fleet

Complete compliance with state mandates

Substantial long-term savings

Protected value through a guaranteed upgrade path

Enhanced safety and service delivery for the residents of Douglas County

