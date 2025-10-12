Gwinnett County approves funding for new sidewalks near Dyer Elementary School

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — At a recent board meeting, Gwinnett County commissioners approved funds to improve sidewalks near Dyer Elementary School.

The $1.33 million in funding will be used to improve sidewalks and pedestrian infrastructure on Hurricane Shoals Road, going from the elementary school to Retreat Drive.

Additional construction is planned for the west side of Rabbit Hill Circle, from Hurricane Shoals to Hood Road.

"Five companies submitted bids, and the project will be funded through the 2023 SPLOST program,” officials said.

The project was approved unanimously, commission records show.

