Cobb County commissioners to vote on new police chief

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Monday, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will vote on whether or not to approve a new police chief.

James D. Ferrell has served as the Cobb County Police Department’s interim police chief former Chief Stuart Van Hoozer retirement in April.

In a letter to the commissioners, County Manager Dr. Jackie R. McMorris recommended Ferrell get the job permanently.

McMorris’ letter cites Ferrell’s experience and dedication throughout a 32-year law enforcement career as good preparation for the role.

“He has risen through the ranks during his tenure with the Cobb County Police Department, beginning as a Patrol Officer, rising to Sergeant in 2002, Lieutenant in 2010, Captain in 2014 and Major in 2018,” the letter says.

Since May 2022, Ferrell has also served as the Deputy Chief over Special Investigations and Response Bureau.

As a result of his experience and time with the department, McMorris recommended Ferrell be named police chief, effective Oct. 14.

