Atlanta Fire Rescue addresses staffing concerns, promises community protection

ATLANTA — A local firefighters’ union warned that some Atlanta neighborhoods have no fire protection and are in danger.

On Friday, the department addressed those concerns, saying they are “strong, well-resourced and nationally recognized for operational excellence.”

Channel 2’s Tom Jones covered the union staffing concerns, where Atlanta Professional Firefighters Local 134 Union president Nate Bailey said the staffing levels were a serious issue.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

In response to those issues, and worry among members of the Atlanta community, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department issued a statement, saying:

“The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD) remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of everyone in our city through effective and timely emergency response. AFRD is strong, well-resourced, and nationally recognized for operational excellence—maintaining accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and a top ISO Class 1 rating for more than two decades.

Significant investments by Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council—nearly $20 million for apparatus upgrades in 2023 and a proposed $22 million budget increase with approximately 80 new positions for FY 2026—demonstrate their shared commitment to public safety. Major renovations, rebuilds, and kitchen remodels have been completed or are underway at Stations 5, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 26, 30, 34, and 36. The Public Safety Training Center (PSTC) opened in May 2025, and both the rebuilding of Station 26 and ribbon-cutting for Station 22-mark major infrastructure milestones. The city also recently broke ground on Station 25, a new 12,500 sq. ft., two-story station with three truck bays, as well as on Station 30, which will be completed in 2026.

Over the past several years, AFRD has implemented multiple rounds of salary adjustments to improve retention, recruitment, and internal equity. Since 2022, starting pay for key fire positions has increased by 15 to 37 percent. A 2024 classification and compensation realignment approved additional 7 to 15 percent pay scale increases effective January 1, 2025, with guaranteed minimum raises of 2 percent for all fire personnel. These actions reflect AFRD’s commitment to equitable, competitive pay and sustainable investment in its workforce.

While the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends four firefighters per engine or truck company, this is not a mandate—and allows flexibility based on the demographics and operational needs of the community being served. In Atlanta, fire-related calls make up less than one percent of total call volume. Due to the city’s density, strategic station placement, and continuous multi-unit response coverage, no community or neighborhood is ever without protection or service from AFRD.

The City of Atlanta, AFRD leadership, and our dedicated firefighters remain united in strengthening the department, advancing safety, and ensuring every resident and visitor receives the highest level of emergency response.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group