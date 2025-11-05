Gwinnett County approves adding more Flock cameras across communities

Gwinnett County commissioners have approved funding for the expansion of Flock cameras, which will add 16 cameras next year and 10 more each year through 2029.

The expansion will cost nearly $390,000 and will add 16 license plate readers next year, with 10 more each year through 2029. This move is part of a five-year contract that increases the total investment to over $2.2 million.

“Pretty much any crime you can think of, Flock cameras are immediately used,” said Corporal Angela Carter of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Commissioner Ben Ku raised privacy concerns before the vote, asking, “Does the company have any access to the data, or is that our data?” Chief JD McClure responded, “The data belongs to us.”

The network of Flock cameras will grow from 183 to 199, providing more coverage across the county. These cameras track vehicles and license plates as they pass by, offering real-time information and storing data for later investigations.

Police say the cameras have helped recover 150 stolen vehicles and locate 254 wanted people so far this year. Investigators use the network for homicides, missing persons cases, and Amber Alerts.

“Getting more of these cameras is just going to improve that and help officers and Gwinnett County police protect the public,” Carter explained.

Police also have access to more than 1,100 additional cameras through partnerships with homeowners and business owners.

